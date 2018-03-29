Five injured in Srinagar fire

Srinagar, March 30 (IANS) Five persons, including four firemen, were injured here on Friday after a house caught fire which quickly spread, damaging eight houses in the area, police said.

“Four firemen and a civilian were injured in the firefighting operation,” a police officer said, adding that the cause of the fire in the old city Aalikadal area is not known.

Most houses in the old city areas of Srinagar are made of wood and a blaze in this thickly populated area is always difficult to bring under control.

–IANS

sq/him/bg