Five killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Sep 7 (IANS) Five persons were killed and 21 others injured in Almora district of Uttarakhand on Thursday when the driver of the bus they were travelling lost control and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge, police said.

The condition of 14 injured is stated to be critical. They have been rushed to Haldwani for treatment.

The accident took place at Saingda Gadhera near Garunkhet on the Ramnagar-Badrinath road.

Officials said the accident appears to have taken place due to brake failure. The bus had 26 persons in all, including the bus driver and conductor.

The deceased include the bus conductor.

District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria and Senior superintendent of police (SSP) P Renuka Devi rushed to the spot to oversee rescue and relief, a state government official said.

–IANS

md/prs