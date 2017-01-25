Five killed, four injured in two avalanches in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) An army officer was killed and four other soldiers injured on Wednesday when an avalanche hit an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir in Ganderbal district, while four of a family died after their house was buried under the snow in Bandipora district, said officials.

“An avalanche hit an army camp in Ganderbal’s Sonamarg today (on Wednesday) burying five soldiers under it,” police said here.

“An operation was immediately launched to rescue the soldiers from under the avalanche debris.

“A major died in this tragedy while four soldiers were rescued alive in an injured condition and were taken to hospital for treatment,” they added.

Confirming the incident near the tourist resort, some 100 km from here, an army spokesperson said “rescue operations commenced immediately” and “all other personnel were rescued and are safe”.

He said the deceased soldier will be identified after the next of kin have been notified.

Earlier on Wedesday, four members of a family including the family head, his wife, daughter and son were killed when an avalanche hit their house in Tulial area of Gurez tehsil near the Line of Control in Bandipora, police said.

