Five killed in blast in firecracker factory

Patna, March 23 (IANS) At least five people were killed and seven seriously injured in an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Bihar’s Nalanda district, police said on Friday.

Police officer Sudhir Kumar Porika said the unit was located in Khashganj area and the disaster took place on Thursday night. The injured have been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

“Police have begun an investigation,” he said.

According to police, the illegal factory was running in the house of a Mohd Sarfaraz. Locals on Friday staged a noisy protest demanding adequate compensation to the victims’ families.

–IANS

