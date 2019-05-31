Five killed in China Metro tunnel collapse

Beijing, June 2 (IANS) Five workers, trapped in a collapse at an under-construction Metro tunnel site in Qingdao, China’s Shandong Province, have been confirmed dead, according to the project management company.

Qingdao Metro said the last trapped victim was found dead at 9 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The collapse occurred at 5.40 p.m. on Monday at a construction site of the Number 4 Metro Line, trapping five workers. By Tuesday morning, rescuers had found three bodies.

The search and rescue work has been finished.

–IANS

rs/pcj