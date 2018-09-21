Five killed in Rajasthan over land dispute

Jaipur, Sep 27 (IANS) Five people were killed and an equal number injured on Thursday in a fight over a land dispute in Dholpur in Rajasthan, police sources said.

The sources said that Vikram Singh, the husband of the Sarpanch, was shot dead by the family members of ex-MLA Shivram Kushwaha in Miya-ke-Pura village.

To avenge his death, his supporters armed with swords, rods, guns and axes attacked the family members of the ex-MLA, killing two people on the spot. Two others who were injured died on the way to a hospital.

Two others who were seriously injured have been referred to a Jaipur hospital while three persons are undergoing treatment in Dholpur.

Superintendent of Police D.D. Singh said a police force had been deputed in the area to avert further violence.

–IANS

