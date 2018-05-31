Five killed in UP dust storm

Lucknow, June 2 (IANS) Five people were killed and a dozen others injured in a dust storm that hit Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, officials said on Saturday.

There were reports of widespread damage and destruction across the district due to the dust storm on Friday night.

The cause of the death of three people — two in Bialri, one in Premnagar — are yet to be ascertained, a district official told IANS.

The fourth victim, a seven-year-old child, was killed in Mahlakpur Maafi village after he was buried under a wall that collapsed amid gutsy winds.

Details were awaited on the fifth victim.

There were power outages in more than 400 villages.

–IANS

md/ksk