Guwahati, Oct 20 (IANS) At least five people, including two women, died and several others were injured when their bus fell into a water body on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place at a remote place called Mukalmua in Assam’s Nalbari district.

“The bus was travelling from Guwahati to Nalbari. However, the bus driver lost control and it fell into a water body near Adabari in Mukalmua area,” police said.

–IANS

ah/ahm/bg