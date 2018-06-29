Five lakh applications for 4,257 guest teachers in Bihar

Patna, July 3 (IANS) Nearly five lakh candidates, mostly engineering and Ph.D degree holders, have applied for 4,257 posts of guest teachers in the government-run schools of Bihar, officials said on Tuesday.

“We have received nearly five lakh applications for 4,257 posts of guests teachers in schools. It is much beyond our expectation,” an official of the Education Department said.

According to the officials, nearly 80 per cent of candidates who have applied are from engineering stream, mostly B.Tech and M.Tech degree holders.

The state government decided to appoint guest teachers to cope with the shortage of teachers in its schools.

