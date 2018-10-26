Five leather shoe styles that always work

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Footwear says a lot about a person and form an essential part in a mans wardrobe. Leather shoes are one such category which are highly reliable when one needs to look smart, but make sure you wear the right pair.

Jyoti Mohan Narula, Managing Director, JOE SHU and Tabby Bhatia, Director, Voganow.com list down few tips on the leather shoe styles that can be a hit in every situation.

* Lace-ups in patent leather: Lace-ups are the most basic and timeless classic staples. The limited stitching gives a sleek and sophisticated look to the overall outfit. It is one of the safest options to opt for a formal office look or for parties. For a sophisticated office look, one can team up these shoes with chinos or trousers, a tailored shirt and a tie.

For those going for cocktail parties, can opt for these pairs with a bright coloured jacket and jeans. Teaming it with a jacket in muted shades and trouser with a colour-blocked shirt can add a contrasting effect to the whole outfit making it a perfect wedding look this winters.

* Penny moccasin: Stylish and sober, penny loafers are one of the most versatile shoe styles, a must-have choice for fashion connoisseurs going for both formal or casual occasions. Penny loafers go well with jeans, work great with chinos, and can also be pulled off with a suit.

For a smart casual look, one can team up penny loafers with a check shirt and chinos. Teaming up these shoes with jeans and a polo t-shirt makes it a perfect choice for a dinner date or an after office party.

* Oxfords: Classic tones of black and brown are considered to be the safest colours when it comes to Oxfords and can be worn with every outfit effortlessly. For a day-to-day office look these pairs can be worn with a suit or a pair of trousers and shirt with a tie.

Oxfords can also be worn for multiple smart casual occasions like lunch date and night parties by simply pairing it up with dressy jeans or a pair of chinos and a shirt or a polo T-shirt. Apart from this, Oxfords also work well with tuxedos, business suits and bandhgalas.

* Monk double strap: If you are looking to get the newest, classic trending style footwear for party, meeting or wedding then double buckle leather shoes is apt for it. The latest patina technique enhances the look of it to make it uniquely eye-catchy. Pair it with suits or formal pant and shirts, especially colours like sky blue, blue, and burgundy are being preferred more than the usual tan, brown and black. Adding to the colour essence, the double tone on the shoes looks splendid and revamps your entire outfit.

* Tassel slip-ons: Tassel slip-one are typical casual and flexible styled footwear that can be worn for every situation that’s why it has been the most demanded footwear since a very long time. You can wear them for office, party, wedding and casual outing.

The two ends of the tassel run all over the shoe front and lift up the fashion levels of the shoe.

–IANS

nv/rb