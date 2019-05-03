Five Maoists killed in Odisha encounter

Bhubaneswar, May 8 (IANS) At least five Maoists, including three women, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Odisha’s Koraput district bordering Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

“After getting information about the presence of Maoists, an operation was launched. Five Maoists were killed in an encounter in the Padua forest area of the district,” said Koraput Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh.

The encounter took place when the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the District Voluntary Force (DVF) were conducting a joint operation in the forest.

The Maoists belonged to the Nandapur Area Committee of Koraput division.

Four sophisticated weapons were also recovered from the Maoists.

