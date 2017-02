New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested five members of Asif Kalia gang involved in robberies and extortion in east Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The gang members were arrested on Tuesday night from east Delhi after receiving a tip-off, the police officer said.

The gang members used to visit Goa and other tourist destinations with their girlfriends to spend the loot.

–IANS

