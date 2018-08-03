Five militants killed in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 4 (IANS) Four more militants were killed on Saturday morning in a major anti-terror operation in south Kashmir, taking the death toll to five in the battle that began on Friday evening, officials said.

The gunfight in Shopian district, some 60 km from here, erupted when security forces surrounded Kiloora village where a group of heavily-armed militants was hiding.

One of the militants was shot dead in the first hours of the operation that was halted as it grew dark.

Four militants were killed as the operation resumed with the first light of the day, a defence spokesperson said. The identities of the slain militants were not immediately known.

As the news of the death of five militants spread, residents in the village and adjoining areas came out on the streets to protest. Shouting slogans, the protesters threw stones at security forces, triggering clashes.

“The security forces used tear smoke shells and pellet gunshots to disperse the protesters,” a police officer said.

A civilian protester was reportedly injured. This could not be verified independently.

Authorities suspended mobile internet services in the district.

–IANS

