Five months pregnant Lily walks runway at New York Fashion Week

New York, Sep 10 (IANS) Five months pregnant supermodel Lily Aldridge walked the runway at the New York Fashion Week. She says that it was nothing but empowering.

On Saturday, the supermodel, 32, owned her five months pregnant status on the Brandon Maxwell runway at the Classic Car Club, strutting her stuff in a backless red dress with her hair pulled back.

Aldridge’s fellow models including Cindy Bruna, Taylor Hill and Joan Smalls were on hand to support her.

In a chic slideshow on Instagram, Gigi Hadid, decked out in pink, enthusiastically motioned towards Aldridge, and Bella Hadid patted Aldridge’s growing stomach, reports variety.com.

“So proud to walk the Brandon Maxwell runway 5 months pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion. Thank you Brandon for letting me shine and being such a true gentleman, Love you forever,” Aldridge wrote.

After expressing gratitude to her glam squad, Aldridge added, “It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me. Nothing but empowerment at Brandon Maxwell.”

–IANS

nv/bg