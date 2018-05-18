Five more injured in Pakistani shelling

Jammu, May 22 (IANS) At least five people in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district were injured in Pakistani shelling on Tuesday evening, taking to 13 the number of injured in the ceasefire violations in the day, an official said.

According to the official, the five were residents of Kesoo village in Ramgarh sector of Samba.

At least eight civilians sustained injuries in shelling in R.S. Pura and Arnia sectors of Jammu and Samba districts respectively earlier on Tuesday, police said.

–IANS

