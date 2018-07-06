Five PDP dissidents disagree with Mehbooba

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) Whispers of discontent within Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are getting louder. On Friday, five dissident leaders — three MLAs and two from the legislative council — expressed their disagreement with the former Chief Minister’s statement in which she has said any attempt to break her party would produce more militants.

The dissidents — Javaid Hussain Baig, Imran Ansari, Abdul Majid Paddar, Yasir Rishi and Saifuddin Bhat — addressed a joint media conference in Srinagar today.

Baig, Ansari and Paddar are members of the state assembly while Yasir Rishi and Saifuddin Bhat are from the legislativ e council, the upper house of state’s bicameral legislature.

Javaid Hussain Baig, MLA from Baramulla assembly constituency, said: “Let me make it clear that there are no militants in the PDP today nor were there any in the past. We are committed to the fact that the state’s accession to India is final”.

Baig denied the dissidents had left the PDP.

“We have not resigned from the basic membership of the party nor have we been served any show-cause by the party president,” Baig said.

Imran Ansari, MLA from north Kashmir’s Pattan, said: “We have been against family rule and there has not been any change in our stand. We will try and bring in basic reforms in the party”.

