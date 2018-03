Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) Five police personnel were injured as clashes broke out during a Ram Navami rally in in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Sunday, police said.

The injured police personnel included an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent, the police said.

The violence erupted in Beldi village in Arsha over the route of the Ram Navami procession.

