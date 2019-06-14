Five policemen killed in Maoist attack in Jharkhand

Ranchi, June 14 (IANS) Five policemen were killed in a Maoist attack at Jharkhand’s Saraikela district on Friday, police said.

This was the third attack on security forces by the left-wing rebels since the Lok Sabha polls ended last month.

According to a police spokesperson, Maoist guerrillas attacked a police patrol at Kukru Bazar under Tiruldih police station area of Saraikela district, killing two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and three constables. The rebels also took away the rifles of the killed police personnel.

Following the incident, additional troops from the district headquarters were rushed to the spot.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das condemned the attack and asserted that the death of the police personnel would not go in vain.

A security personnel was killed and four others injured in a gun battle with Maoists in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on June 2. On May 28, 16 security personnel were injured in Maoist landmine blast in Seraikela.

–IANS

