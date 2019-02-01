Five returning from JMM rally killed in bus accident in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 3 (IANS) Five persons, believed to be Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) activists, were killed and over a dozen others injured when a bus carrying 45 passengers met with an accident at Sarath-Paljori highway of Deoghar district, police said on Sunday.

The victims were returning from a JMM rally at Dumka, police said.

The bus driver lost control and collided with a tree on the roadside. Four people, including three women and a child, were killed on the spot. One died during the course of treatment, police said.

The injured people have been admitted in a local hospital.

