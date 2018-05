Raipur, May 20 (IANS) Five security personnel were killed on Sunday when Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

The deafening blast, near Cholnar, targeted a jeep in which seven security personnel were patrolling in a remote area, killing five of them instantly, Deputy Inspector General of Police Vivekanand Sinha told the media. Two others were seriously injured.

–IANS

