Five shoes to flaunt during monsoon

The pleasant monsoon showers are around the corner to give a much needed break from the scorching summer heat. While this season is a respite from summers, keeping up with looking spic and span and all stylish can get a bit demanding most of the time. The common problem is choosing the right kind of footwear to deal with the odds that heavy rainfall brings with it so make sure you are opting for the right one.

Saket Agarwal, CEO and Founder of Lazy Jojo and Shibani Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Lifestyle Fashions, brand – division, have listed five types of shoes one must look forward to flaunting during monsoon.

* High ankled canvas shoes: One can easily flaunt their day look amidst the drizzle by opting for high ankled canvas shoes. Team up the high ankled canvas shoes with high waisted shorts or even skirts to pull off the chick look. Also the quirky designs available with many canvas shoe brands ensure that your basic look doesn’t appear drab.

* Crocs: Crocs are also an ideal choice to make while you are heading out for a quick catch-up with a friend or even for an evening walk. Crocs can look perfect if teamed up with denims or even floral dresses. Pick a bright coloured crocs to create a vibrant monsoon look.

* Rubber Footwear: Rubber footwear are not something new that are doing the rounds in the footwear industry. However its pretty exciting to put hands on those bright neon coloured rubber footwear. Extremely comfortable and rain friendly, they are incredible to amp up your fashion quotient.

* Fun with flip-flops: Monsoon could be an incredibly playful season if you are ready to set out in those charming pair of flip-flops. The best part about planning an outing wearing flip-flops is that you can walk comfortably without the risk of slipping on wet floors.

* Win it with wedges: If you think that heels are indispensible for you to pull off any look, wedges are the best option. Wedges look stylish as well as are more comfortable during the rainy season. With all those solid coloured and tiger prints becoming a trend, one has got immense choices to make from the category.

