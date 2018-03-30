Five soldiers injured in Pakistan firing on LoC

Jammu, April 3 (IANS) Five soldiers were injured on Tuesday in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said.

Police said the Pakistan Army started unprovoked shelling and firing targeting Indian positions in Krishna Ghati sector.

“The firing started at 7.30 a.m. The injured, including an officer, were airlifted to an Army hospital in Udhampur town,” a police source said. “Indian troops retaliated effectively and strongly,” the source added.

This is third consecutive ceasefire violation in as many days by the Pakistan Army.

On Monday, the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling and firing in Rajour district’s Keri area. On Sunday, the ceasefire violation took place in Khari Karmara belt of Poonch district.

