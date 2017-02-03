Five ways to lose bat wings

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Manage weight, follow a proper skin care regime and eat well to do away with the jiggling of arms, says an expert.

Megha Shah, cosmetologist at Beauty & Curves Clinic, suggests how to get rid of bat wings:

* Exercise: There are many workouts that will help to get fat-free arms. High intensity cardio and interval training exercises help in reduction of bat wings. Some common exercises include push-ups, counter push-ups, scissors and weightlifting.

* Proper diet: A regular intake of fruits, vegetables and dairy products is a must to maintain a healthy gut that digests the food properly and increases the rate of metabolism. Eating healthy is better than eating less and eating food like fried and junk food items. Try to make a diet chart and follow a balanced diet to ward off underarm fat.

* Weight management: Maintaining an ideal weight is the key. By maintaining a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI), one can avoid the excessive deposition of fat in the body. Diet and exercises play crucial roles in weight management. Food items low in sugar and rich in fibre are must-have in your diet. Processed and refined foods should be avoided to a great extent.

* Skincare regime: A dry and dehydrated skin highlights your flaws in a big way. Therefore, follow a skin care regime comprising gentle exfoliation and moisturisation so that your arms look good and replenished. A regular massage with aroma oils not only helps you relax, but also tones your arm muscles and helps you get them in shape.

* Laser treatment: The treatment is fast and lasts for a long time and removes the arm fat under the skin effectively. Venus Freeze is a non-invasive technique that helps in getting toned arms.

