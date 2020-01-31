Five Wuhan returnees showing symptoms shifted to Army Hospital

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Five people brought back from China’s Wuhan who have developed symptoms of cough and cold have been shifted to Army Base Hospital here.

According to officials, the five were taken to hospital as a precaution since the coronavirus infection was yet to be confirmed in any of them. “The samples of all five were sent for various tests to AIIMS. We have received the test result of one person and it is negative. The results of the other four are awaited.”

Responding to the emergency requirement of creating and managing a quarantine facility for around 300 Indian students being brought back from Wuhan, the Indian Army has set up such a facility near Manesar last week.

Divided into sectors, and further into barracks, the students were kept mostly segregated. Daily medical examination of all students are done at the medical facility area and all the staff, health care workers and housekeeping staff must wear their personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times.

An officer said that after 14 days, persons with no symptoms will be allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the district and state surveillance units for further surveillance.

–IANS

pat/vd