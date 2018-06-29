Flash flood hits Baltal Yatra base camp, pilgrims safe

Srinagar, July 3 (IANS) A flash flood hit the Baltal base camp of Amarnath Yatra in north Kashmir on Tuesday evening, officials said. Authorities have confirmed that all Yatris are safe.

Police said a minor flash flood hit the parking area of Baltal base camp, but the main area of the camp was not affected by this and all pilgrims are safe.

“Police, staff of Flood and Irrigation Department and State Disaster Response Force are on the spot to clear mud etc at the parking lot.

“All Yatris are safe,” a police official said.

