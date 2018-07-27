Flight diverted to Hyderabad to save child but in vain

Hyderabad, July 31 (IANS) A four-month-old child took ill and died aboard Bengaluru-Patna IndiGo flight even as the flight was diverted to Hyderabad on Tuesday, sources at the airport said.

The baby boy, who suddenly took ill mid-air, was rushed to Apollo Clinic at the airport but doctors declared him dead.

According to sources, the flight, which was on its way to Patna, was diverted after the child’s parents alerted the crew about his deteriorating condition. The flight made the landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here at 7.30 a.m.

However, the child died before he could be provided any medical aid at the airport clinic.

The cause of the child’s illness was not known. The airline officials could not be reached for the comment.

–IANS

ms/nir