Flight evacuated over bomb threat at Dutch airport

The Hague, July 10 (IANS) An airplane at Netherlands’ Eindhoven Airport has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, Dutch television NOS reported.

It is a Ryanair plane that was about to leave for Scotland on Monday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Dutch military police Marechaussee went with dogs to check if there is an explosive on board, according to Eindhovens Dagblad.

A letter was found on the plane in which a threat was made.

No other flights have been delayed, according to Dutch media.

