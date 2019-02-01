Flight operations suspended in Srinagar due to bad weather

Srinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) Flight operations were adversely affected on Wednesday at the Srinagar international airport due to bad weather, officials said.

“Due to continuing snowfall and poor visibility, 14 flights have been suspended. No flight has landed or taken off from here,” a Srinagar airport official said.

“Afternoon flight operations are also uncertain due to snowfall and poor visibility,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway was also closed on Wednesday due to snowfall and landslides.

Airfares skyrocket in Jammu and Kashmir each time the surface link between the Kashmir Valley with the outside world is snapped.

The Srinagar-Delhi airfare touched a record Rs 28,000 last week.

The Governor’s administration has taken up the matter with various service operators and warned them that the practice of hiking the airfare each time the Srinagar-Jammu highway gets blocked amounts to black marketing.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Sharma said three days ago: “How can tourism pick up when Srinagar-Delhi airfare costs equivalent to the ‘to and from’ fare of Delhi-Dubai?”

