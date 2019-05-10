Flights delayed, chaos at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) At least 25 outbound flights got delayed as services at Kolkata’s NSCBI Airport were thrown haywire following a server breakdown since Monday evening, the Airport Authority of India said.

“Due to technical fault, the Local Area Network at Kolkata Airport is down since 17-15 hours,” the airport authority said.

The passengers at the airport faced a harried time as the various airlines were forced to issue manual tickets resulting in long queues and flight delays.

“Our team is working to restore the system. Inconvenience caused to our passengers is highly regretted,” the AAI said.

Irate passengers took to twitter to ventilalte their grievances.

“We are stuck at Kolkata airport with all systems down… manual boarding pass being issued and 1000s of ppl waiting for last 2 hours,” tweeted a passenger Rolly Sitani.

Reports said the take-off of at least 25 flights was delayed due to the technical snag.

