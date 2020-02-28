Flipkart founder Bansal’s wife files dowry harassment case (2nd Ld)

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has been accused of dowry harassment by his wife Priya, who filed a case against him and her in-laws at the Koramangala police station here, police said on Thursday.

She also alleged that the e-commerce pioneer owner has been harassing her to transfer all properties in her name to his ownership.

“Sachin Bansal’s wife has filed a dowry harassment case against him,” confirmed Madiwala Assistant Commissioner of Police Kari Basavanagowda to IANS.

The investigating officer said a probe was underway and Bansal has not been arrested yet.

“Post wedding, it was decided that I will stay with my husband. Before the wedding, in-laws visited my home and asked for more dowry. My husband and in-laws have been giving me mental and physical torture for dowry. When my sister Radhika Goyal was in Delhi, Sachin had sexually assaulted her. Sachin had tried to transfer all properties in my name to his name and when I refused, Sachin physically assaulted me on October 20, 2019. I have been tortured mentally and physically by in-laws for dowry,” Priya Bansal alleged in the FIR.

Priya, 35, alleged that her father splurged Rs 50 lakh on her wedding and additionally gave Rs 11 lakh to 38-year-old Bansal.

She said as a consequence of her rejection to transfer ownership of the property in her name, the Bansal family started harassing her.

In Priya’s complaint, Bansal has been designated as the accused one (A1), followed by Sat Prakash Aggarwal (A2), Kiran Bansal (A3) and Nitin Bansal (A4).

A statement from the office of Bansal has said that there is a gag order against reporting on the Sachin Bhansal case. “The defendant, her agents or any person claiming through her and her representatives or agents and the press are restrained from alienating or in any manner encumbering the suit schedule A to F properties and also from printing or publishing in the print media, electronic media or any social media sites in any form on any matter in relation to the dispute a subject matter of this petition till next date.”

“As could be seen from the records the plaintiff is a businessman and both hail from respectable families. As it is a matrimonial dispute, in the event of defendant publishing the issues between them through press and media including electronic and social media, it tarnishes the image and reputation of parties before the public and also may cause damage to the business. To protect the privacy of matrimonial issues, if the defendant is restrained from alienating, encumbering of (a) to (f) properties no hardship will cause to the other side. Otherwise it may leads to multiplicity of proceedings and purpose of filing suit become infructuous,” the statement further said.

–IANS

