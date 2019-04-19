Flipkart’s second data centre opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Online marketplace Flipkart on Monday opened its data centre in Hyderabad to strengthen its technology infrastructure.

The new data centre, the second in the country and the first in Telangana, is a part of one of the largest private cloud deployments in the country and will help strengthen its growing marketplace e-commerce business, the company said.

It is also expected to enhance the company’s ability to bring in more sellers and MSMEs to the platform and cater to more consumers in the country. This facility has been designed to be Tier-4 rated, most of the power consumed is fulfilled by renewable energy, and it is also one of the mostAenergy efficient data centres in India with a low overall PUE (power usage effectiveness).

The data centre was inaugurated by Telangana’s Principal Secretary, Information Technology and Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan, along with Flipkart Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar.

The data centre has been built in partnership with CtrlS, whose CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy was also present on the occasion.

“In the growing e-commerce business of Flipkart, data centres plays a critical role in serving our sellers and customers better, as well as ensuring business continuity. Our new data centre at Hyderabad is a testimony of our investment in the ecosystem and the state. We are determined to continue growing the business and create a viable ecosystem for MSMEs, local manufacturers and in the process create quality local jobs,” Rajneesh Kumar said.

Jayesh Ranjan said Telangana was the first state to come out with a dedicated policy on data centres. “Flipkart’s investment and commitment to the business will further strengthen Telangana as the first choice of IT and tech companies to not only scout for talent but for further strengthening their technology infrastructure establishments as well,” he said.

–IANS

ms/vd