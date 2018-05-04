FLO felicitates Saina, Sindhu

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) on Saturday felicitated Indias star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu along with current chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

Saina and Sindhu finished first and second respectively in the women’s singles event in the Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast in April.

“FICCI Ladies Organisation believes that successful women must be recognized not only because they deserve to but also it encourages other women to face all odds and emerge victorious and confident,” said FLO President Pinky Reddy.

“It is especially true when Indian women are breaking all stereotypes and bringing laurels to our country in the field of sports, which has been always considered as a male bastion.”

In his remarks on the occasion, Gopichand termed Saina and Sindhu “precious diamonds”.

“As a coach I treat both Saina and Sindhu as precious diamonds. Winning or loosing among both happens every day at the Academy in Hyderabad. Win or defeat in game encourages the winners and looser to raise the bar and reach higher,” he said.

“During competitions or coming matches I take away mobile phones from the players, including from Saina and Sindhu. I also raid their rooms to check laptops and refrigerators to check they have no chocolates stocked. One has to be strict with them to win. My dream is my students winning gold in the Olympics.”

