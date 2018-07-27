Flock offers Hipchat, Stride users to migrate with ease

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Taking advantage of an acquisition time for the enterprise messaging market, team messaging platform Flock on Saturday offered Hipchat and Stride users an opportunity to try Flocks Pro plan for free for an entire year.

The move came after professional collaboration tool Slack announced to acquire workplace chat service HipChat and Stride from enterprise software giant Atlassian.

“We offer not only real-time messaging but also thoughtfully built features for our power users such as the ability to integrate third-party apps and tools via our app store and web-hooks,” said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO and Founder, Flock.

Flock has over 30,000 companies globally on its board.

“The move is aimed at helping Stride users shift their entire teams (including messages, rooms and users) with just one click to Flock,” the company said.

For small and medium organisations with 100-500 employees, this number could translate into savings worth $4,000 to $18,000 annually.

Slack claims it has 500,000 active organisations on its board.

