Flood-hit Tripura seeks Army assistance

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday sought the Army’s assistance in rescue operations across the flood-hit state.

Tripura has witnessed incessant rains in the last 48 hours to Thursday afternoon which has caused heavy flooding.

Deb informed Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh in a telephonic conversation on Thursday morning of the situation and apprised him of the steps taken by the Tripura government.

The Chief Minister also requested the Home Minister to “urgently” increase the number of National Disaster Response Force personnel in Tripura.

“Apprised Rajnath Singhji about the flood situation and the ongoing relief work in Tripura. Requested for assistance from the Army for rescue operations in a few critical locations. The Home Ministry has assured all the necessary support from the Central government,” Deb tweeted.

An official statement said the Central government has assured it would provide all the necessary support to Tripura and that it has asked the Army chief, General Bipin Rawat, to take the necessary action.

Continuous rain has triggered flash floods in Tripura’s Unakoti, Dhalai, Khowai and Gomti districts.

Over 3,500 families are lodged in 189 relief camps as the heavy downpours inundated their houses, according to the report of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

