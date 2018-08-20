Flood victims can submit details of losses: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday urged people impacted by the floods to submit to the government details of the losses they have suffered.

Vijayan told the media here that the flood victims could log on to the Kerala government website and provide the details.

He said NGOs were going around taking pictures of the material losses on mobile apps.

The Chief Minister announced that Rs 10,000 would be given to every person in the relief centres. This money would be transferred to their bank account.

The floods have killed 417 people since the monsoon rains began on May 29, displaced hundreds of thousands this month and caused widespread destruction.

–IANS

