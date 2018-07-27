Florence Pugh to star in Ari Aster’s horror film

Los Angeles, Aug 1 (IANS) “Lady Macbeth” lead actress Florence Pugh will star in Ari Aster-directed upcoming horror film.

The title of the film has not been decided yet, and along with Pugh, the film casts actors Brits Jack Reynor and Will Poulter, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The actress gave the news during the TCA presentation of her new BBC mini-series “The Little Drummer Girl”, being produced by The Ink Factory, which was behind “The Night Manager”, and later confirmed it on Twitter.

“What a role this will be… God I am pumped/nervous/can’t believe this is happening,” she said.

Being produced by Lars Knudsen producing, the film will be financed and distributed by the entertainment company A24.

Pugh won a best actress British Independent Film Award (BIFA) in 2017 for “Lady Macbeth” and was also nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award in the same year.

