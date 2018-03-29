Florida school shooter flooded with fan mail

Miami, March 30 (IANS) Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school, was receiving a massive amount of fan mail from across the US and Europe at the county jail where he was being held, the media reported.

The Broward County Public Defender’s office, which represents Cruz, has said that between 100 and 200 pieces of mail have arrived at the jail since his arrest after the massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14, reports CNN.

The letters are from women, girls and grown men. Some were handwritten on college-ruled notebook paper and in fancy greeting cards with cartoons, others typed.

Some letters were also stuffed with sexually suggestive photos of women and teenagers.

There was even a handwritten note from a Girl Scout troop in New Jersey, signed by more than a dozen girls. “May God Forgive,” they wrote.

Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein told CNN that he had never seen a defendant get so many letters.

However, Cruz does not have access to these letters. Unless his attorneys or family tell him, he would not know about them.

Finkelstein said he has only shared the contents of the religious letters with Cruz.

–IANS

ksk