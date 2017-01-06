Flu season expected to be severe this year

Flu season is in full swing in Ottawa, with at least one death and ongoing outbreaks at long-term care homes attributed to it.

As of Tuesday, 115 cases of Influenza A (H3N2) had been confirmed in Ottawa, a number that is likely the “tip of the iceberg,” said Robin Taylor, associated medical officer of health with Ottawa Public Health.

Acute care centres, including hospital emergency rooms, have been seeing increasing numbers of patients coming in with flu symptoms, she said. Flu season started earlier in Ottawa this year than last when there was very little flu in Ottawa over the holidays.

The strain of flu that is prevalent in Ottawa and across the country this year — H3N2 — tends to affect older people and cause more outbreaks in long-term care homes, said Taylor, which is why public health officials are watching institutions where the elderly live closely.

“They are a very vulnerable population.”

As of this week, there were six confirmed cases of influenza A outbreaks at long-term care residences in the city.

Canada is in the midst of a flu epidemic, the rates are high and are expected to be even higher in the next few weeks. Besides Calgary the rest of the country is hit badly by flu.

Health professionals are struggling to prevent mass outbreaks of flu at long-term care facilities and hospitals where the elderly and infirmed are most at risk, so are infants.

Taylor said the annual flu vaccine, which immunizes against H3N2 and H1N1 (A), as well as a strain of Influenza B, appears to be a good match with the flu that is circulating. Often, she said, one strain of Influenza A circulates early in the season and a second strain of Influenza B circulates later.

The current flu season is similar to the 2013-2014 season, which saw more than 400 confirmed cases of flu and nine deaths. The predominant strains were different in 2013-2014 than this year.

As of Dec. 17, there were 630 lab confirmed cases of influenza in Ontario, the majority of them Influenza A (H3N2) and three deaths.

It is important to take flu symptoms seriously and stay home if you contract the flu. The typical symptoms include fever, headaches, coughs, sore muscles, a sore throat and exhaustion. Those who haven’t as yet been immunized can still do so but it would take a full two weeks for it to kick in.

One reason why the flu spreads so quickly is because 64 % of Canadians head out to work despite being sick, they send their kids to school as well leading to uncalled for exposure.

Can-India asked a few random people if they’ve stay home when they show signs of coming down with something. Three out of four people said they would go to work or go about their business after taking some medication. Only when the symptoms show no signs of passing and they can barely drag themselves out of bed do they reluctantly call in sick.

Some say companies should let their employees go on paid sick leave in the case of a flu epidemic in the larger interest of their workforce. Having a couple of sick employees at work could end up in loss productivity and profits if they end up passing the bug to half the office including the boss.-CINEWS