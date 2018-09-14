Fluminense beat Cuenca in Copa Sudamericana football quarters

Guayaquil (Ecuador), Sep 21 (IANS) Brazil’s Fluminense beat Ecuador’s Deportivo Cuenca 2-0 in their first-leg match. With this victory, Fluminense moved closer to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana football league.

Everaldo and Luciano each scored a goal for the Brazilian team in the 22nd and the 84th minute on Thursday respectively, reports Efe.

Although Deportivo Cuenca deployed an offensive play in the match, Fluminense managed to hold up and eventually strike back in the 22nd minute, when Everaldo received a pass from Luciano and opened the scoring for his team.

Everaldo’s goal boosted the confidence of the Brazilian team, which then started to launch more attacks and scoring attempts, including that of Sornoza in the 25th minute and another of Everaldo in the 29th minute.

Right after the start of the second half, Cuenca launched a quick attack that ended in a goal, but the referee and his assistant cancelled the action when they ruled an offside by Jackson Pita.

Meanwhile, the local team struggled to penetrate the goal of Julius Caesar, despite an opportunity in the 47th minute, when Sosa finished off a corner kick that hit the left post, saving Fluminense from an equalizer.

Fluminense was able to secure its victory over Deportivo Cuenca thanks to the speed and power of Ayrton Lucas, who passed the ball for Luciano to score in the 84th minute.

