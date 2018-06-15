Fluminense coach Braga quits

Rio de Janeiro, June 17 (IANS) Brazilian football giants Fluminense on Sunday said Abel Braga has resigned as head coach.

“I think the time has come to rest, to take some time (off) … I have no regrets about anything because I always did everything with my heart and with the highest level of professionalism, but the day to day wear and tear has been very big. I just want to thank everybody,” Braga said in a statement, reported Efe.

Braga, who was in his third stint with the Rio de Janeiro-based club, notified management of his decision on Saturday.

The coach led Fluminense to a record of 43-37-29 during an 18-month stretch, the club said in a statement.

Braga has coached Fluminense in 329 matches during his various stints with the club.

In 2012, Braga coached Fluminense to the Brazilian league title. Under his leadership, the club also won the Rio de Janeiro championship in 2005 and 2012, as well as other regional titles.

Fluminense are currently in 12th place in the Brazilian Championship standings, with 14 points, just two points above the relegation zone.

The club qualified for the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana and will face Uruguay’s Defensor in August, with the first leg to be played in Rio and the second leg in Montevideo.

–IANS

