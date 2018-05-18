Fluminense rise to 5th in Brazilian Serie A

Rio de Janeiro, May 21 (IANS) Four-time Brazilian Serie A champions Fluminense rose to fifth in the standings after a 2-0 victory over Atletico Paranaense.

Atletico defender Thiago Heleno gifted the hosts the lead in the 23rd minute by turning the ball into his own net on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Forward Marcos Junior extended the home side’s advantage just before halftime when he slotted in after Jadson’s assist.

The result at Rio’s Maracana stadium left Fluminense with 10 points from six matches, three points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro. Atletico Paranaense are 16th, with just five points.

Meanwhile, a second-half goal from former Brazil national team striker Diego Souza gave six-time champions Sao Paulo a 1-0 victory over rivals Santos.

In Recife, hosts Sport drew 1-1 with Corinthians and, in Curitiba, current Copa Libertadores title holders Gremio could only manage a goalless draw with Parana Clube.

–IANS

tri/bg