Fluminense secure ex-Brazil midfielder Ganso

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 1 (IANS) Fluminense FC announced that it has secured former Brazil international midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso on a five-year deal.

The 29-year-old arrives on a free transfer after rescinding his contract with Spain’s Sevilla, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso is now a Fluminense player,” the Rio de Janeiro side said on Thursday.

Ganso, once regarded as one of Brazil’s most promising talents, made just 18 league appearances for Sevilla after joining the club from Sao Paulo in 2016.

He spent the first half of the 2018-19 season on loan at French Ligue 1 outfit Amiens.

