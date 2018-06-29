Flynas launches Riyadh-Hyderabad flight

Hyderabad, June 29 (IANS) Flynas, a leading airline from Saudi Arabia, on Friday commenced its operations in India with the launch of its Riyadh-Hyderabad flight.

The maiden flight landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here to a warm welcome.

Hyderabad is the first city chosen by Flynas to start operations in India with two weekly flights between Hyderabad and Riyadh.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. announced addition of yet another international airline to its portfolio.

RGIA is now connected with Riyadh by two airlines providing convenient travel options to the travellers from the region, said a statement from the Hyderabad airport operator.

Flynas offers an extensive network from its hub in Riyadh to Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia. It offers flights to 17 destinations within Saudi Arabia and 53 international destinations with a fleet of 30 aircraft.

RGIA is connected with 61 destinations – 44 domestic and 17 international. Nine airlines currently serve RGIA by domestic operations while international flights are operated by 21 airlines from the airport. Over the last 12 months, RGIA has added three new international airlines.

–IANS

ms/vd