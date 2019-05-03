Focus on your party, Gambhir tells Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is contesting from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat on Friday suggested AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to not speculate on his future plans and better concentrate on his party.

Speaking to reporters here after holding a road show in Kondli area of his constituency, Gambhir said, “I am surprised to see how Kejriwal and his party candidate from East Delhi are wasting their time speaking on my future plans and my commitments.”

“Today I got to know that Kejriwal has been trying to mislead people about me. The Chief Minister has been misleading people for the last six years with his politics of lies and deceit,” he said.

Gambhir said it will be better for Kejriwal if, instead of speculating on his future, he concentrates on his party as the people of Delhi have decided to vote for BJP.

“After May 23, when the poll results are out, there will be no place left for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi’s politics,” he said.

Gambhir joined party workers in door-to-door campaign in Ghazipur and addressed workers in Shankar Nagar Extension of his Lok Sabha seat.

–IANS

