Focus shifting from actor’s responsibility to great team work: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen in “Sanju”, says he does not take much pressure before the release of his films because he believes that each project has its own destiny and that a lot depends on team work.

The cast of “Sanju”, a biopic on the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, is led by Ranbir Kapoor. But it includes a host of other well-known names including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky and more.

Asked if performing in an ensemble cast eases the pressure of an actor like him, Vicky told IANS: “I think all my films have a different journey. Therefore, I take it as it comes. Of course, when I am playing the protagonist of the film, before the release, I feel a certain pressure because I become the face of the film then and I have a major responsibility. But then, every film has its own fate.

“Since I am also new in the industry, I am learning from experience. I know that in Bollywood there is this constant talk on which actor’s film is minting how much money, but we are living in a time where the focus is shifting from ‘actor’s responsibility’ to the result of a a great team work. I believe filmmaking is about that.”

For his role as Kumar Gaurav in “Sanju”, releasing on June 29, Vicky underwent physical transformation. He says it helped him perform better.

“I think this is one of the films where I went through so many look tests because getting the right look was very important for me. It helps me as a performer to get into the mind frame of the character that I am portraying because losing and gaining weight also brings a change in the body language,” he said.

Giving an insight of the story, Vicky said: “The story captures the 35-year journey of Sanjay Dutt. So it starts from when ‘Rocky’ released, Sanjay was 22, and my character’s age was 20. I had to lose weight to look like a lean young Gujarati guy to an aged man of present time… I went through a huge physical transformation.”

The actor, who has worked under Rajkumar Hirani’s direction for the first time, was overwhelmed about this collaboration.

“We tend to say that some films are made for multiplex audience, and some for single screen theatres. And then there is Mr. Hirani who manages to find the balance to cater to everyone. It is amazing to see how he approaches a story, how he conceptualises a scene and everything around filmmaking,” said the “Masaan” actor.

“As we all know that he and Abhijat Joshi are a great story and screenplay writers, even then they give actors full freedom to bring their own thoughts. But I want to say that one really does not need to work hard to build the character because sir gives us a well-written, much-detailed script where all we have to do is to perform,” said Vicky, who has earlier worked with filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan and Karan Johar.

Since Vicky is playing the role of Sanjay’s friend in the film, he got a chance to spend quality time with Ranbir, who plays the title role.

“RK (Ranbir) is one of those actors who work on his craft silently. He put so much effort and makes the character as his own, that when we watch him on-screen, it looks effortless. An actor has to really work hard to achieve that and that is what he brings on the table.”

Fresh from the success of “Raazi”, Vicky also features in Netflix’s new anthology “Lust Stories” — both of which have Karan Johar’s name attached to it. He feels a certain sense of validation to work with Karan, whom he has admired since childhood.

“It is a great feeling to work with Karan because I have grown up watching his films. I admire him as a filmmaker. So getting those opportunities to finally work with him makes me feel really good and validated,” said the actor, who has finished shooting Kashyap’s “Manmarziyaan” and is gearing up for the film “Uri”.

