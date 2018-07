New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) A foetus was found abandoned in the washroom of a hospital here, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kumar Gyanesh said the matter was reported from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

He said a case has been registered under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deals with concealment of birth.

–IANS

