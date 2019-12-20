Fog delays flights at Chandigarh, Amritsar airports

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (IANS) Fog left passengers in a lurch at the Chandigarh and Amritsar international airports on Saturday after several flights were delayed but not cancelled, officials said.

A total of 14 domestic flights, a majority of which were scheduled in the morning, were delayed owing to poor visibility, an official said.

Likewise, flights, largely bound for Delhi, were delayed due to poor visibility at the Amritsar airport. An Air India flight bound for UK’s Birmingham was also delayed.

Severe cold wave conditions continued across Punjab and Haryana owing to cloudy skies and fog with some places recording near freezing temperatures.

The ongoing longest cold wave conditions are likely to continue in the two states till December 31, Met department officials here said. Thereafter, there are chances of light rain at several places that results in clearing of skies from cloudy formations.

–IANS

