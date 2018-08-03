Fogel is a gifted comedy writer: McKinnon

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress-comedian Kate McKinnon finds “The Spy Who Dumped Me” director Susanna Fogel a very gifted comedy writer.

“Susanna is a very gifted comedy writer but also really wants to keep everything real. I learned a lot from her, listening to the way that she was guiding me and what she wanted me to do. It was really different for me,” McKinnon, who stars in “The Spy Who Dumped Me”, said in a statement to IANS.

The is a “genre-bender” with two women at the centre of an action-packed spy caper.

In keeping with the style of the film, it was only appropriate for the crew to hire a director with field experience in the spy-thriller genre but Fogel had something different in mind.

When she pitched herself for the role of director, after having written the script, it was befitting for the producers to choose her above anyone else because of the kind of intimacy Fogel shares with her material and characters.

“It is such a female story and such a personal story that has to do with being in your 30s and being a woman and having these issues that are very particular to my generation and me being at that age,” Fogel said.

“It naturally started to feel like if we were going to find another director, it was going to be someone who was more removed from that narrative than me. It started to feel inevitable that I would do it. The challenge is really just having the confidence to throw yourself into it and to be as prepared as you can be,” she added.

“The Spy Who Dumped Me”, distributed by Lionsgate India and starring Mila Kunis and McKinnon, is slated to release on August 10.

