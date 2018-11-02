Foggy Friday morning, air quality remains severe

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) It was a foggy morning in the national capital on Friday as the air quality remained at “severe” levels with the minimum temperature recorded at 11 degrees Celsius.

“The sky will be clear with fog or mist in the early morning with smoke or haze later in the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent.

Hours after Diwali celebrations, a thick haze enveloped Delhi-NCR as the air quality on Thursday morning plunged to “hazardous” in Anand Vihar and areas around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recorded 999 AQI and Chanakyapuri 459.

The maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, both three notches below the season’s average.

–IANS

