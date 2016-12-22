Foggy Friday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) It was a clear Friday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said.

“The sky will remain clear throughout the day with moderate to dense fog to occur in the morning,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

The visibility on Friday morning remained around 400 metres.

According to the weather office, the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 91 per cent, and the maximum temperature of the day was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

